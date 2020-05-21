US Supreme Court Halts Disclosure to House Committee of Materials in Russia Probe - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US Supreme Court has temporarily stopped the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee from obtaining undisclosed grand jury materials related to the Russia investigation, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted," the court filing said.

The court filing said an appeal must be filed by June 1.

In March, a US Appeals Court ruled that the House Judiciary Committee could obtain the evidence.

The House Judiciary Committee has said undisclosed grand jury materials from the Russia investigation could provide new evidence of impeachment offenses for President Donald Trump.