UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Halts Disclosure To House Committee Of Materials In Russia Probe - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Supreme Court Halts Disclosure to House Committee of Materials in Russia Probe - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US Supreme Court has temporarily stopped the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee from obtaining undisclosed grand jury materials related to the Russia investigation, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted," the court filing said.

The court filing said an appeal must be filed by June 1.

In March, a US Appeals Court ruled that the House Judiciary Committee could obtain the evidence.

The House Judiciary Committee has said undisclosed grand jury materials from the Russia investigation could provide new evidence of impeachment offenses for President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Russia Trump March June From Court

Recent Stories

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

30 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.