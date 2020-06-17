UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Halts Execution To Review If Pastor Can Be Present With Inmate - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Supreme Court Halts Execution to Review if Pastor Can Be Present With Inmate - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US Supreme Court has temporarily halted the execution of Ruben Gutierrez in Texas to review the state's ban on clergy in the death chamber, a court document said.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is granted pending disposition of the petition for a writ of certiorari," the court document said on Tuesday evening.

The US Supreme Court is asking the District Court to act promptly to determine whether there would be serious security problems if an inmate had a spiritual adviser present in the death chamber.

If Gutierrez's execution took place as planned on Tuesday, it would make him the first inmate in Texas to be executed by lethal injection since February 6 and the second inmate in the United States since the authorities began to lift stay-at-home orders regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gutierrez was convicted of killing Escolastica Harrison in 1998 when he was attempting to steal more than $600,000 hidden in her home in Brownsville, Texas.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Brownsville United States Chamber February Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

4 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.