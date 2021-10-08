UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Has Until Late June To Rule On Tsarnaev Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

The US Supreme Court will have until late June to rule on the Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev case after the Justice Department requested to reinstate his death sentence, a Supreme Court spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday, Supreme court spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The US Supreme Court will have until late June to rule on the Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev case after the Justice Department requested to reinstate his death sentence, a Supreme Court spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"No one knows exactly when a decision will be handed down by the Court in an argued case, but in general, a case will be decided during the Term in which it is argued. The Court's Terms usually end in late June," the spokesperson said.

The court will begin considering Tsarnaev's case on October 13, he added.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who carried out a bomb attack at the 2013 Boston Marathon alongside his older brother Tamerlan, was sentenced to death by a jury in 2015. Last year, however, a Federal appeals court overturned the sentence, arguing that prospective jurors had not been questioned by the court about whether they had prior biases about the case before the trial began.

