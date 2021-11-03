US Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Major Gun Rights Case on New York Concealed Carry Law

The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a major gun rights case challenging New York's laws on the issuance of concealed carry licenses, which currently require applicants to convince the state that they have an actual need for self-defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a major gun rights case challenging New York's laws on the issuance of concealed carry licenses, which currently require applicants to convince the state that they have an actual need for self-defense.

The men challenging the law, Robert Nash and Brandon Koch of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, were issued licenses for hunting and target practice, but not everyday concealed carry in public spaces. They are suing New York in an attempt to receive the right to concealed carry in public, arguing that the current law violates their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

Chief Justice John Roberts questioned New York's Solicitor General, Barbara Underwood - who is responsible for defending the state's law in court - about the state's policy of more freely giving the unrestricted concealed carry licenses to applicants in rural areas than urban ones.

"How many muggings take place in the forest?" Roberts asked Underwood in regards to the policy.

The men's lawsuit has made its way in front of the Supreme Court, which has a six to three conservative majority, after being rejected by lower courts. Having concluded oral arguments, the court will soon deliver a written decision on the case.

The decision could be one of the most substantial gun rights cases since the District of Columbia v. Heller decision in 2008, which struck down Washington, DC's handgun ban and affirmed the right of individuals to keep and bear arms.