UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Hears First Arguments Of New Term In Case Over Federal Water Regulation

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

US Supreme Court Hears First Arguments of New Term in Case Over Federal Water Regulation

The US Supreme Court began its new term on Monday by hearing oral arguments in a case to clarify the federal government's ability to regulate certain water systems in the United States, stemming from a dispute over the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) purview of wetlands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The US Supreme Court began its new term on Monday by hearing oral arguments in a case to clarify the Federal government's ability to regulate certain water systems in the United States, stemming from a dispute over the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) purview of wetlands.

Starting in 2007, Idaho residents Michael and Chantell Sackett sought to build a home on lands they owned, which included wetlands. However, the couple were told that they needed a federal permit to construct a house on the property due to the presence of wetlands.

A federal court backed the EPA's right to regulate the wetlands due to the "significant nexus" standard, which they used to link the wetlands to other federally regulated waters. Under this standard, wetlands that do not connect to navigable waters but may affect them can be regulated.

The Sacketts are requesting the Supreme Court abandon the significant nexus standard and instead use a "continuous surface water connection" standard instead, which would narrow regulation to waters connected to traditional, interstate, navigable waters.

The case comes on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which was made effective on October 19, 1972. The legislation established federal laws related to the environmental regulation of water, a duty primarily assigned to the EPA.

The arguments were the first heard by the Supreme Court as part of their new term. The case was also the first for which new Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was present on the bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Water Oral Jackson United States May October From Government Court

Recent Stories

US supporting Pakistan to come out of difficult ti ..

US supporting Pakistan to come out of difficult time: US ambassador

48 seconds ago
 Serbia to Join Forces With Hungary, Austria to Cou ..

Serbia to Join Forces With Hungary, Austria to Counteract Migration Crisis - Vuc ..

50 seconds ago
 8 vehicles challaned for overcharging passengers

8 vehicles challaned for overcharging passengers

53 seconds ago
 Policeman among 3 killed in clash over personal en ..

Policeman among 3 killed in clash over personal enmity

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan seriously concerned over deteriorating he ..

Pakistan seriously concerned over deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat lea ..

7 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad- ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad-un-Nabi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.