UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments In Mississippi Abortion Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:16 PM

US Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Mississippi Abortion Case

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in the case concerning a Mississippi abortion law that has the potential to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in favor of a woman's right to have an abortion without excessive restrictions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in the case concerning a Mississippi abortion law that has the potential to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in favor of a woman's right to have an abortion without excessive restrictions.

The representatives of the two parties in the case - Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and the Jackson Women's Health Organization - delivered arguments in favor of their respective positions on the questions presented to the court, namely, whether all pre-viability restrictions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, will have to decide whether to uphold a Mississippi state law that bans abortions starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A decision is expected by the end of June 2022.

The Justices questioned the attorneys about a variety of issues, including stare decisis, the legal principle of adhering to precedents set in previous court rulings. Some expressed concerns about how overturning a landmark decision such as Roe v. Wade could harm the public's perception of the court and its legitimacy as an institution.

In November, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a similar case regarding a Texas state law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but have yet to make a ruling.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Oral Jackson June November Women All Court

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rise ..

Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4 - Sheriff's Office

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Medvedev Discusses Bilateral Relations Wi ..

Russia's Medvedev Discusses Bilateral Relations With Vietnamese President

6 minutes ago
 Italian Health Minister Says Country in Difficult ..

Italian Health Minister Says Country in Difficult COVID-19 Situation

6 minutes ago
 Estonian Troops Sent to Poland to Help Guard Borde ..

Estonian Troops Sent to Poland to Help Guard Border With Belarus - Defense Minis ..

23 minutes ago
 OPEC to Decide on Next Chief in January - Source

OPEC to Decide on Next Chief in January - Source

23 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Exceeds Authority Stating Nuclear Weapo ..

NATO Chief Exceeds Authority Stating Nuclear Weapons May End Up in E. Europe - U ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.