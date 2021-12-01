US Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Mississippi Abortion Case

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in the case concerning a Mississippi abortion law that has the potential to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in favor of a woman's right to have an abortion without excessive restrictions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in the case concerning a Mississippi abortion law that has the potential to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in favor of a woman's right to have an abortion without excessive restrictions.

The representatives of the two parties in the case - Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and the Jackson Women's Health Organization - delivered arguments in favor of their respective positions on the questions presented to the court, namely, whether all pre-viability restrictions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, will have to decide whether to uphold a Mississippi state law that bans abortions starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A decision is expected by the end of June 2022.

The Justices questioned the attorneys about a variety of issues, including stare decisis, the legal principle of adhering to precedents set in previous court rulings. Some expressed concerns about how overturning a landmark decision such as Roe v. Wade could harm the public's perception of the court and its legitimacy as an institution.

In November, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a similar case regarding a Texas state law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but have yet to make a ruling.