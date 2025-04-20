US Supreme Court Intervenes To Block Trump Deportations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The US Supreme Court, in a dramatic nighttime intervention Saturday, blocked President Donald Trump's unprecedented use of an obscure law to deport Venezuelan migrants without due process.
The emergency ruling noted that two of the most conservative justices on the nine-member panel had dissented.
The order temporarily prevents the government from continuing to expel migrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act -- last used to round up Japanese-American citizens during World War II.
Trump invoked the law last month to deport Venezuelans to a notorious prison in El Salvador that holds thousands of that country's gangsters.
The court decision was triggered by imminent plans late Friday to expel dozens more Venezuelans under the act, meaning they would have been deported with next to no ability to hear evidence or challenge their cases.
The court said "the government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order."
Trump justifies summary expulsions -- and the detention of people in El Salvador -- by insisting that he is cracking down on violent Venezuelan criminal gangs now classified by the US government as terrorists.
But the policy is fueling opposition concerns that the Republican is ignoring the US constitution in a broader bid to amass power.
The row over the Alien Enemies Act comes amid muscular assaults by the administration against big law firms, Harvard and other universities, and major independent media outlets.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which took the lead in seeking to halt Friday's planned deportations, welcomed the Supreme Court ruling.
"These men were in imminent danger of spending their lives in a horrific foreign prison without ever having had a chance to go to court," attorney Lee Gelernt said.
On Saturday the government filed a motion with the Supreme Court arguing that it should not be prevented from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport people it says are terrorists.
The government also asserted that even if it is blocked, the court should state that such deportations can go ahead using other laws.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From World
-
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: the 14-year-old whose IPL dream came true20 minutes ago
-
Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China50 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian soldiers' lovers kept waiting as war drags on50 minutes ago
-
'Pandora's box': alarm bells in Indonesia over rising military role1 hour ago
-
US Supreme Court intervenes to block Trump deportations1 hour ago
-
Another round of anti-Trump protests hits US cities1 hour ago
-
US, Iran report progress in nuclear talks, will meet again1 hour ago
-
Ecuador on 'maximum alert' over alleged assassination plot1 hour ago
-
Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass1 hour ago
-
T'Wolves dominate Lakers, Nuggets edge Clippers as NBA playoffs start1 hour ago
-
Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher1 hour ago
-
Star Wars series 'Andor' back for final season2 hours ago