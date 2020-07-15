UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg has been hospitalized for treatment of a possible infection, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection," the statement said on Tuesday.

Ginsburg underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August, the spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg is currently resting and will remain in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment, the spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg had initially been evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, after she experienced fever and chills, the spokeswoman added.

More Stories From World

