US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital, Doing Well - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg has been released from the Johns Hopkins Hospital and is well, a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement.

"Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well," the spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday.

Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital in Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection. She underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that Ginsburg was expected to remain in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Ginsburg had initially been evaluated at the Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC after she experienced fever and chills.