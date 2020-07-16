UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital, Doing Well - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital, Doing Well - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg has been released from the Johns Hopkins Hospital and is well, a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement.

"Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well," the spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday.

Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital in Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection. She underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that Ginsburg was expected to remain in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Ginsburg had initially been evaluated at the Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC after she experienced fever and chills.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Washington Baltimore August From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

2 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

6 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.