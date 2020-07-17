US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Says Will Work at 'Full Steam' Despite Cancer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal judge in the conservative majority of the apex US court, said Friday she was being treated for a relapse of liver cancer but assured she could continue doing her job.

"On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the office of the Supreme Court. "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that."

Ginsburg is one of the Supreme Court's nine justices, five of whom are conservative, including Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who were appointed by President Donald Trump.

Ginsburg's continued service at the Supreme Court is seen as crucial by Trump's Democrat rivals who have accused the Republican president of attempting to tilt legal decisions of the apex court in his favor with the appointment of conservative judges to its panel. Trump has, however, seen some legal setbacks recently in decisions made by the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, the court's eldest justice and liberal member who has served for 27 years, has been through assorted health crises, including surgeries for cancer of the colon, pancreas and lungs, and has rebounded rapidly each time.

In her Friday statement, she said her first essayed Immunotherapy proved "unsuccessful" but the chemotherapy course, however, yielded positive results.

"Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information," she said. "My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine."

She added that she has "kept up with opinion writing and all other court work" and will not be slowing down. "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that."

Trump, who's seeking reelection in November, called for new justices to be appointed to Supreme Court last month and pledged to release a new list of potential nominees after a couple of rulings against his administration.