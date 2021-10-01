UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for coronavirus, the Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday, adding that he was fully vaccinated.

"On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19," the statement read.

Kavanaugh, who was fully vaccinated since January, has no symptoms, while his wife and daughters tested negative, it added.

All Justices, including Kavanaugh, were tested before resuming in-person oral arguments on Monday, and showed negative results, the statement noted.

