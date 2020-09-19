US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in dates

Here are key dates in the life of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pillar of its progressive wing, who died on September 18, 2020, aged 87: -- March 15, 1933: Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Russian Jewish immigrants

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are key dates in the life of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pillar of its progressive wing, who died on September 18, 2020, aged 87: -- March 15, 1933: Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Russian Jewish immigrants.

-- 1954: Graduates with a degree in government from Cornell University. Marries classmate Martin Ginsburg, with whom she has daughter Jane (1955) and son James (1965).

-- 1956: Enrolls with Martin at Harvard Law school, one of the few women in her class. She eventually transfers to Columbia University in New York, and graduates in 1959.

-- 1963: After jobs as a law clerk and research associate, she is appointed professor of law at Rutgers University.

-- 1972: Takes a professor position at Columbia Law School, where she is the first woman to get full tenure.

-- 1972: Co-founds the influential Women's Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.

-- 1980: Appointed by president Jimmy Carter to the prestigious US Federal appeals court in Washington.

-- 1993: Nominated by president Bill Clinton and confirmed in a Senate vote as one of the nine justices on the US Supreme Court. She is only the second woman to sit on the nation's highest court.

-- 1999: Undergoes surgery for colon cancer.

-- 2009: Has surgery for pancreatic cancer.

-- 2016: She is widely criticized for disparaging comments about Donald Trump as he campaigns for the presidency, and issues an apology.

-- 2016: Releases her first book, "My Own Words." -- 2019: Undergoes treatment for another bout of pancreatic cancer.

-- September 18, 2020: Dies from the cancer at her home in Washington, DC.