US Supreme Court Launches Probe Into Leak of Draft Opinion on Abortion Rights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said on Tuesday he ordered an investigation into the leak of the draft opinion of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalizes undergoing abortions throughout the United States.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Roberts said in a press release. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way ... I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source."

The release said the document leaked late Monday night is authentic but does not represent the final decision by the Supreme Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.

Roberts explained that justices of the Supreme Court often circulate draft opinions as part of their confidential deliberative work. He underscored that the workforce of the Supreme Court, including law clerks and other employees alike, are intensely loyal to the institution but this leak is a breach of trust.

Late on Monday, Politico reported, citing a leaked draft majority opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn its decision in the Roe v. Wade case.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the earlier ruling.

Abortion opponents have said the Supreme Court is deciding on the constitutional issue of whether US states can decide whether to make abortion legal or not rather than the Federal government. In addition, they have pointed to the first Supreme Court leak ever as being a political ploy to galvanize political support and influence the work of the justices.