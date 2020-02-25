US Supreme Court Likely to Back Construction of $7.5Bln Pipeline in Virginia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The US Supreme Court in a hearing seemed to lean towards ruling in favor of a Federal grant approval to build a $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline under the Appalachian Trial in the state of Virginia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The US Supreme Court heard arguments from Dominion Energy Inc and Trump administration officials challenging a lower court ruling blocking the construction of the proposed 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, the report said on Monday.

Sierra Club, Southern Environmental Law Center and other environmental filed a lawsuit to stop construction of the pipeline.

In 2018, the Fourth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the US Forest Service had no authority to approve a right of way for the project where the pipeline crosses underneath the Appalachian Trial in George Washington National Forest.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from West Virginia to sites in Virginia and North Carolina, the report said.

The Supreme Court is expected to give a final ruling at the end of June.