US Supreme Court Orders 4 States to Reply to Texas Election Lawsuit By December 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The US Supreme Court has ordered the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to respond by Thursday to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, who seeks to ban the four states from participating in the electoral college after they certified Joe Biden's victory in the election, according to a court document.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday argues that the state officials usurped the authority of state legislatures when they enacted election laws to allow for mail-in voting. The laws created a system in which voters were treated differently, with more favorable circumstances allocated to local governments under Democrat control, according to the filing. The Texas officials also argue that the "appearance of voting irregularities" in the four states is consistent with the "unconstitutional relaxation of ballot-integrity protections" in the election laws of those states.

"Response to the motion for leave to file a bill of complaint and to the motion for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order or, alternatively, for stay and administrative stay requested, due Thursday, December 10, by 3 pm," the document from the court issued late on Tuesday said.

Following the presidential election on November 3, US President Donald Trump has been insisting that widespread voter fraud took place. Trump refuses to concede and continues to dispute the validity of the vote in courts, accusing his rivals of massive election fraud in key battleground states.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Supreme Court rejected another lawsuit filed by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly seeking to nullify the certification of results in Pennsylvania over expanded mail-in voting.