US Supreme Court Orders Pennsylvania To Segregate Post-Election Day Ballots - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The US Supreme Court has issued an order requiring counties in the battleground state of Pennsylvania to segregate mail-in ballots that arrived after November 3, a court document revealed.

"All county boards of election are hereby ordered, pending further order of the Court, to comply with the following guidance provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth on October 28 and November 1, namely, (1) that all ballots received by mail after 8:00 p.m. [EST] on November 3 be segregated and kept 'in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from other voted ballots,'" Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court order on Friday.

