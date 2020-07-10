UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Protects For Now Trump Financial Records From Congressional Subpoenas

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:02 AM

US Supreme Court Protects for Now Trump Financial Records From Congressional Subpoenas

The US Supreme Court protected for now President Donald Trump's financial records from Congress by reversing lower court rulings that would have forced the president to comply with subpoenas by three committees, according to a decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The US Supreme Court protected for now President Donald Trump's financial records from Congress by reversing lower court rulings that would have forced the president to comply with subpoenas by three committees, according to a decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and released on Thursday.

"The courts below did not take adequate account of those [separation-of-powers] concerns. The judgments of the Courts of Appeals for the DC Circuit and the Second Circuit are vacated, and the cases are remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," the opinion said.

The ruling was approved on a 7-2 vote by the Supreme Court's nine justices.

More Stories From World

