US Supreme Court Receives Bomb Threat, Building Not Being Evacuated - Statement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:57 PM
The US Supreme Court received a bomb threat, but the building is not being evacuated and the grounds of the building have been checked, a spokesperson for the court said in a statement
"The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," the statement read.
The US Supreme Court is located in a building near the Capitol, where President-elect Joseph Biden's inauguration ceremony is currently taking place.