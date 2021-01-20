US Supreme Court Receives Bomb Threat, Building Not Being Evacuated - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The US Supreme Court received a bomb threat, but the building is not being evacuated and the grounds of the building have been checked, a spokesperson for the court said in a statement.

"The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," the statement read.

The US Supreme Court is located in a building near the Capitol, where President-elect Joseph Biden's inauguration ceremony is currently taking place.