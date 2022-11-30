UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Refuses To Block Execution Of Kevin Johnson Who Killed Officer In 2005

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The US Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution of death row inmate Kevin Johnson, who is convicted of killing a police officer in Missouri in 2005, a court filing revealed.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court filing said on Tuesday night.

Johnson is scheduled to be executed later Tuesday night, according to media reports.

Johnson argued in his appeal to the Supreme Court that his death sentence was tainted by racism after a special prosecutor found that his original prosecutor discriminated against Black defendants.

