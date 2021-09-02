US Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Law Banning Most Abortions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US Supreme Court has declined to block the Texas "heartbeat" law, which bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, the CNBC broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Five out of nine judges voted against blocking the law, which entered into force in Texas on Wednesday. It prohibits abortions if a fetal heartbeat has been detected, except for cases when the conception was the result of rape or incest. The only case when a woman can have abortion done without violating the law is "medical emergencies." The law also enables citizens to file lawsuits against women opting to have illegal abortions and abortion providers or anyone who "aids or abets" the procedures, CNBC added.

Opponents of the law say that banning abortions at such an early stage equals to the general prohibition of the procedure, as 90% of women turning to hospitals for abortions are more than six weeks pregnant.

The previous abortion ban threshold in Texas was 20 weeks.

In April, a similar "heartbeat" bill was signed into law in Idaho state, barring abortions after five or six weeks of pregnancy. In Arizona, women are allowed to have abortions solely based on genetic disorders detected in the fetus, such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis.

Under Federal legislation, abortions have been legalized since 1973 by the Supreme Court's ruling, while several states have passed bills restricting or de facto fully prohibiting the procedure. The right to abortions has long been politicized in the US, with politicians often raising the issue during election campaigns.