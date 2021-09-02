UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Refuses To Block Texas Law Banning Most Abortions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:20 PM

US Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Law Banning Most Abortions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US Supreme Court has declined to block the Texas "heartbeat" law, which bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, the CNBC broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Five out of nine judges voted against blocking the law, which entered into force in Texas on Wednesday. It prohibits abortions if a fetal heartbeat has been detected, except for cases when the conception was the result of rape or incest. The only case when a woman can have abortion done without violating the law is "medical emergencies." The law also enables citizens to file lawsuits against women opting to have illegal abortions and abortion providers or anyone who "aids or abets" the procedures, CNBC added.

Opponents of the law say that banning abortions at such an early stage equals to the general prohibition of the procedure, as 90% of women turning to hospitals for abortions are more than six weeks pregnant.

The previous abortion ban threshold in Texas was 20 weeks.

In April, a similar "heartbeat" bill was signed into law in Idaho state, barring abortions after five or six weeks of pregnancy. In Arizona, women are allowed to have abortions solely based on genetic disorders detected in the fetus, such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis.

Under Federal legislation, abortions have been legalized since 1973 by the Supreme Court's ruling, while several states have passed bills restricting or de facto fully prohibiting the procedure. The right to abortions has long been politicized in the US, with politicians often raising the issue during election campaigns.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court AIDS April Women

Recent Stories

UAE announces 975 new COVID-19 cases, 1,511 recove ..

UAE announces 975 new COVID-19 cases, 1,511 recoveries, and no deaths in the las ..

6 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

36 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

37 minutes ago
 Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures mo ..

Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures more land for wildlife conservat ..

12 minutes ago
 Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil incre ..

Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil increases 23.35%

12 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death ..

UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since March

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.