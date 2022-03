US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Boston bomber

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of planting bombs at the Boston Marathon in 2013.

A court of appeals had vacated Tsarnaev's death sentence but it was reinstated by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court in a 6-3 vote.