US Supreme Court Reinstates Death Sentence For Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev - Ruling

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 08:50 PM

The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty against surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite his attempts to have the capital sentence vacated by lower courts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty against surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite his attempts to have the capital sentence vacated by lower courts.

"Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury.

He received one. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is reversed," the Supreme Court said in a written opinion.

Tsarnaev attempted to avoid execution by arguing that his brother Tamerlan masterminded the bombing and pressured Dzhokhar to participate using his domineering nature, evidence of which he unsuccessfully tried to have included at trial.

