US Supreme Court Rejects Appeal from Texas Inmate Set to Be Executed October 12 - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The US Supreme Court denied the appeal of Texas death row inmate Stephen Barbee, who is set to be executed on October 12, court records revealed.

"Petition Denied," the court records said on the Supreme Court's website on Monday.

Barbee was sentenced to death in 2005 for murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Lisa Underwood, and her seven-year-old son, Jayden Underwood.

Barbee reportedly told police he killed his girlfriend because he feared she would tell his wife that he was the father of the unborn child.