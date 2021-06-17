UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To Obamacare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Obamacare

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge by Republican-led states to former president Barack Obama's health care program

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge by Republican-led states to former president Barack Obama's health care program.

In a 7-2 decision, the court upheld the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, maintaining health insurance for tens of millions of Americans.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Barack Obama Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE GDP is projected to grow by 2.4% in 2021, 3.8% ..

8 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare in Face of Repu ..

1 minute ago

Pentagon Preparing Request for Extra Military Aid ..

1 minute ago

Work on mega projects started in city: CM

1 minute ago

Use of abusive language is PML-N's culture: Usman ..

1 minute ago

China's 5G mobile phone shipments up 7% in May

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.