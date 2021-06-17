US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Obamacare

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge by Republican-led states to former president Barack Obama's health care program.

In a 7-2 decision, the court upheld the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, maintaining health insurance for tens of millions of Americans.