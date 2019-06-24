US Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Trump Steel Tariffs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected a legal challenge brought by the American Institute for International Steel against US President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel.

"The petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is denied," the Supreme Court said in its order list regarding the case.

The industry group argued that a key part of the law under which Trump imposed the duties violates the US Constitution.

The justices declined to hear the American Institute for International Steel's appeal of a March ruling by the US Court of International Trade, which rejected the group's lawsuit.

In March 2018, Trump introduced 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports by invoking Section 232 of US trade law citing alleged national security concerns.