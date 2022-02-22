US Supreme Court Rejects Dakota Access Appeal, Paving Way for Environmental Review - Order

The US Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the operator of the Dakota Access pipeline to prevent an environmental review of a section opposed by Native American nations in the area, a legal order announced on Tuesday

"Dakota Access, LCC vs. Standing Rock Sioux et.al. The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied," the Supreme Court order said.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the consideration or decision of the petition, the order added.

The Standing Rock, Yankton, Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes have sought to prevent the construction and operation of the more than 1,100 mile (nearly 1,900 km) pipeline carrying oil out of the Bakken shale basin south to the state Illinois.

The disputed section lies on Federal property under Lake Oahe, an artificial reservoir on the Missouri River. The tribes use water from the lake and look on the Missouri River as sacred.

The issue has become a political football: Democratic President Barack Obama's administration said it would review the original go-ahead for the pipeline but in 2017 his successor President Donald Trump upheld the plan to build it. Current President Joe Biden has supported a 2020 court ruling to block the project.