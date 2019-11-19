UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Rejects Ex-Turning Pharmaceuticals CEO Shkreli's Appeal - Order

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:40 AM

US Supreme Court Rejects Ex-Turning Pharmaceuticals CEO Shkreli's Appeal - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The US Supreme Court rejected former Turning Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli's petition to appeal his seven-year sentence and forfeit the imposed $7.36 million fine.

Shkreli was convicted in 2017 and sentenced the following year on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud for misleading investors on vital details and the bleak financial market performance of the MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare hedge funds he oversaw.

In 2015, Shkreli gained notoriety when Turing Pharmaceuticals raised the price of the medication Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent.

Daraprim is used to treat a common parasite that can cause debilitating or even fatal infections in individuals with a compromised immune system, such as those who have contracted HIV/AIDS.

Shkrekli's lawyer Mark Baker told CNBC after the ruling that his client is disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision.

The Supreme Court also ordered Shkreli to surrender his ownership of a $5-million stock account used as collateral for a now-revoked release bond.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Fine Price 2017 2015 Market Million

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

1 hour ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.