(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The US Supreme Court on Monday denied a Republican bid to revive a Trump-era immigration policy to block immigrants from receiving government benefits by restricting their eligibility to become lawful US permanent residents, according to a court filing.

"CERTIORARI DENIED...TEXAS, ET AL. V. COOK COUNTY, IL, ET AL.," the Supreme Court said in a court filing.

State officials in Texas and 13 other Republican states had filed an appeal to revive the Trump-era rule.

The policy went into effect under the Trump administration in February 2020, but the Biden administration officially put an end to it in March 2021.

The policy, known as former President Donald Trump's so-called public charge rule, restricted certain immigrants from being eligible to receive government benefits by becoming US permanent residents.