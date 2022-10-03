UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Rejects Gun Rights Cases Challenging Bump Stocks Ban - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 09:55 PM

US Supreme Court Rejects Gun Rights Cases Challenging Bump Stocks Ban - Filing

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected two gun rights cases challenging the legality of the national bump stocks ban, a court filing revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected two gun rights cases challenging the legality of the national bump stocks ban, a court filing revealed.

One appeal case involved Gun Owners of America and other gun rights groups, and the other involved US gun lobbyist Clark Aposhian.

Both cases argue that courts should not defer to the Federal government's definition of what is a "machine gun," which includes bump stocks.

The US Supreme Court rejected a previous challenge to the Trump-era measure in 2019 that was also brought on by Gun Owners of America.

Bump stocks allowed a lone gunman to convert ordinary rifles into weapons that fired hundreds of rounds each minute at a 2017 concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Las Vegas Stocks 2017 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

Japan Lodges Protest With China Over Unilateral Ga ..

Japan Lodges Protest With China Over Unilateral Gas Extraction in East China Sea ..

6 minutes ago
 Karachi police chief takes notice of torture on bu ..

Karachi police chief takes notice of torture on bus driver by policeman

6 minutes ago
 32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, po ..

32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked

6 minutes ago
 Far-right Trump backers on trial for Capitol riot ..

Far-right Trump backers on trial for Capitol riot 'sedition'

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Astana ATP results

Tennis: Astana ATP results

6 minutes ago
 Trader injured during robbery

Trader injured during robbery

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.