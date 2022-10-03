US Supreme Court Rejects Gun Rights Cases Challenging Bump Stocks Ban - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected two gun rights cases challenging the legality of the national bump stocks ban, a court filing revealed

One appeal case involved Gun Owners of America and other gun rights groups, and the other involved US gun lobbyist Clark Aposhian.

Both cases argue that courts should not defer to the Federal government's definition of what is a "machine gun," which includes bump stocks.

The US Supreme Court rejected a previous challenge to the Trump-era measure in 2019 that was also brought on by Gun Owners of America.

Bump stocks allowed a lone gunman to convert ordinary rifles into weapons that fired hundreds of rounds each minute at a 2017 concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500.