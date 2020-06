US Supreme Court rejects key challenge to abortion rights

The US Supreme Court rejected Louisiana's restrictions on abortion Monday in a key victory for abortion rights activists

The conservative-leaning court split 5-4 on the decision overruling a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.