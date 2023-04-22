US Supreme Court Rejects Ruling Banning Abortion Pill Mifepristone - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The conservative-majority US Supreme Court rejected a lower court ruling that imposed a nationwide ban on the abortion drug mifepristone, court documents revealed.

Earlier this month, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspended the Federal license for mifepristone, which has been on the US market for more than 20 years.

The abortion drug was at risk of becoming an unapproved drug if the Supreme Court did not act within a seven-day window that was granted by a judge in Texas to appeal the ruling, however, the Supreme Court decided to give itself extra time to study the case.

A US federal judge from the state of Washington had issued a ruling in early April to prohibit the food and Drug Administration (FDA) from changing the status quo with respect to mifepristone.

President Joe Biden applauded the decision in a statement after the ruling.

"As a result of the Supreme Court's stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts. I continue to stand by FDA's evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and my Administration will continue to defend FDA's independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs," Biden said later on Friday.

Biden also called on the American people to elect a Congress that will pass a law restoring the protections under Roe v Wade.