US Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit to Overturn Biden Win - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US Supreme Court has rejected Texas' lawsuit to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, a court document revealed.

"The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot," the court order said on Friday.