US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Effort to Include Classified Docs in Special Master Review

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The US Supreme Court rejected former US President Donald Trump's effort to have a "special master" review classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as part of a Federal investigation, a court document revealed on Thursday.

Trump filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to permit a "special master" to review some 100 allegedly classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence after an appeals court ruled against him.

"The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice (Clarence) Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court filing said.

The court filing did not show any dissents from any of the Supreme Court justices.

The Justice Department is trying to determine whether or not it can prove Trump violated the Espionage Act, whether or not he illegally withheld national security secrets and if he lied about it and tried to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.

Trump has said the Biden Justice Department has been politicized and the justice system weaponized against him - and other opponents of the Democratic party - in the attempt to prevent the former president from running for the highest office again.