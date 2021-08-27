US Supreme Court Repeals Moratorium on Residential Evictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US Supreme Court repealed the Federal moratorium on evicting tenants, who failed to pay their rent, saying that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had no powers to introduce the moratorium.

The measure was introduced by the federal health regulator to support vulnerable categories of citizens during the pandemic. The moratorium was challenged by the Alabama Association of Realtors.

"It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends... It is up to Congress, not the CDC, to decide whether the public interest merits further action here," the statement read.

Millions of landlords across the country, many of whom have modest means, were put at risk of deprivation of rent payments with no guarantee of eventual recovery.

"Preventing them [landlords] from evicting tenants who breach their leases intrudes on one of the most fundamental elements of property ownership - the right to exclude," the court added.

The Supreme Court blocked the moratorium with six votes in favor and three against.

The White House criticized the court's decision and urged landlords and all agencies, related to homeownership, to abstain from residential evictions as COVID-19 cases skyrocket due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

According to a survey, conducted at the authorities' request in early August, some 3.5 million US citizens run the risk of being evicted in the next two months.