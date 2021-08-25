(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration's bid to end the Trump administration's so-called Remain in Mexico program, which required asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico while their court proceedings process, a court order revealed.

"The application for a stay presented to Justice lSamuel] Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court order said on Tuesday. "The applicants have failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious."

As a result, the Supreme Court refuses to block a lower-court order ruling that requires the Biden administration to reinstate the policy formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.