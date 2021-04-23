UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Rules Against Parole For Man Who Killed Granfather At Age 15

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Supreme Court Rules Against Parole For Man Who Killed Granfather at Age 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a man seeking parole for killing his grandfather at the age 15 in a move that it could make it easier for states across the United States to enact life sentences without commutation.

Brett Jones, a Mississippi man who is now 31, argued that his sentence to life in prison with no chance of parole violated the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution because the judge in his trial had not made a separate finding that he was permanently incorrigible. Six conservative justices, who form the majority of the US Supreme Court, disagreed with him, with one of them, Brett Kavanaugh, saying:  "We must reject Jones's argument."

Jones was found to have fatally stabbed his grandfather in 2004 after an argument over the teen's girlfriend.

Kavanaugh, who authored the decision by the six judges ruling against Jones, said it was the responsibility of the US states and not courts to "make those broad moral and policy judgments" about juvenile sentencing reform.

"Jones's argument that the sentencer must make a finding of permanent incorrigibility is inconsistent with the court's precedents," Kavanaugh wrote. "In light of that explicit language in the Court's prior decisions, we must reject Jones's argument. We affirm the judgment of the Mississippi Court of Appeals."

The ruling comes after recent US Supreme Court decisions that put a limit on life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Man United States Moral Court

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

2 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

16 minutes ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

16 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

1 hour ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.