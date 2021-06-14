US Supreme Court Rules Against Sentence Reduction for Low-Level Crack Cocaine Offenders

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled in the case of Tarahrick Terry, a crack cocaine offender who was seeking a sentence reduction under the First Step Act, saying he is ineligible for relief because he was not sentenced under mandatory minimum sentencing laws

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled in the case of Tarahrick Terry, a crack cocaine offender who was seeking a sentence reduction under the First Step Act, saying he is ineligible for relief because he was not sentenced under mandatory minimum sentencing laws.

"The First Step Act of 2018... gives certain crack offenders an opportunity to receive a reduced sentence. The question here is whether crack offenders who did not trigger a mandatory minimum qualify. They do not," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the court's decision.

Terry pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession with intent to distribute an unspecified amount of crack cocaine. During sentencing, the District Court determined that his offense involved about four grams of cocaine. However, the court labeled Terry a career offender and sentenced him to 188 moths in prison - more than the drug-quantity guidelines recommended.

The 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act includes a five-year mandatory minimum sentence triggered by possessing 5 grams of crack cocaine or a ten-year mandatory minimum triggered by possessing 50 grams of crack cocaine. The legislation also created a third penalty for intent to distribute an unspecified amount that did not depend on drug quantity and did not include a mandatory minimum.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, Terry is ineligible for sentence reduction because he was sentenced under the third category. The First Step Act only grants sentence reduction to those sentenced under mandatory minimums even though the amount that Terry was intending to distribute was less than that which would trigger one.