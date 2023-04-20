UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Rules Halkbank Subject To Prosecution For Violating Iran Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 10:29 PM

The Turkish bank Halkbank (Turkieye Halk Bankasi) is not exempt from criminal indictment in a US federal court for allegedly violating sanctions Washington has imposed on Iran, the US Supreme Court decided on Wednesday

Halkbank allegedly attempted to avoid being prosecuted for attempting to evade US sanctions against Iran by claiming to have sovereign immunity, the majority opinion written by Justice Brent Kavanaugh - joined by six other justices - said.

"On Halkbank's view, a purely commercial business that is directly and majority-owned by a foreign state could engage in criminal conduct affecting US citizens and threatening US national security while facing no criminal accountability at all in US courts," Kavanaugh said.

"Nothing in the FISA supports that result."

Halkbank was indicted in 2019 for allegedly laundering $20 billion in Iranian oil and gas money with the help of an Iranian-Turkish businessman. The bank allegedly allowed Iran to access the proceeds of the country's oil and gas revenue in breach of US sanctions, according to the court documents.

The bank is accused of lying to the US Treasury Department and concealing more than $1 billion in illegal payments that were processed through the US financial system.

In October 2017, Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts related to the scheme and in 2018, former Halkbank Deputy General Manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla was convicted on five criminal counts.

