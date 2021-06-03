UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Police In Computer Database Abuse Case

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:58 PM

US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Police in Computer Database Abuse Case

A former police officer who violated department policy by misusing his authorization to search a law enforcement database for personal reasons did not violate federal computer laws, the US Supreme Court held in a Thursday decision

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) A former police officer who violated department policy by misusing his authorization to search a law enforcement database for personal reasons did not violate federal computer laws, the US Supreme Court held in a Thursday decision.

Nathan Van Buren, a former police sergeant, ran a license-plate search in a law enforcement computer database in exchange for $5,000 in what turned out to be an FBI sting operation. The Federal Government then charged and convicted him with a felony violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which Van Buren appealed all the way to the Supreme Court.

"We must decide whether Van Buren also violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 (CFAA), which makes it illegal 'to access a computer with authorization and to use such access to obtain or alter information in the computer that the accesser is not entitled so to obtain or alter.

' He did not," Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling in favor of Van Buren holds that while he did access the database for improper purposes, he nonetheless had authorization to access and use the database, which means he cannot be in violation of the CFAA with its current wording.

The decision, from which Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and John Roberts dissented, reverses an Eleventh Circuit decision and remands the case for further proceedings consistent with the court's decision.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Exchange Van FBI All From Government Court

Recent Stories

125 NTDC officers promoted to next grade

10 seconds ago

Using of latest technology vital for smooth runnin ..

11 seconds ago

UAE Food Bank distributes 27,362 tonnes of food be ..

6 minutes ago

1000 centers being set up to achieve anti-corona v ..

13 seconds ago

42 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

14 seconds ago

Fauci's New Book Removed From Pre-Order at Online ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.