US Supreme Court Rules To Allow Biden 'Ghost Gun' Regulations - Order

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 11:55 PM

The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling decided to allow the Biden administration to carry out new regulations that crack down on so-called ghost gun kits, a court order revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling decided to allow the Biden administration to carry out new regulations that crack down on so-called ghost gun kits, a court order revealed on Tuesday.

Ghost guns are firearm kits that people can order online and assemble at home.

"The application for stay presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is granted," the order stated. "The June 30, 2023 order and July 5, 2023 judgment of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, case No. 4:22-cv-691, insofar as they vacate the final rule of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 87 Fed. Reg. 24652 (April 26, 2022), are stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari if such a writ is timely sought.

"

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barret were the conservatives who sided with the three liberal justice in the majority vote ruling in favor of the restrictions.

The Biden administration issued the new rule on ghost guns last year that categorizes them as firearms under Federal law, which authorizes the US government to regulate them the same way as other firearms.

The regulations require manufacturers and sellers of ghost gun kits to obtain licenses, label the kits with serial numbers, conduct background checks and maintain records.

