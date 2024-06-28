US Supreme Court Ruling Curbs Power Of Federal Agencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:32 PM
The conservative-majority US Supreme Court on Friday overturned 40 years of legal precedent to weaken the power of federal agencies, which regulate myriad issues affecting the everyday lives of Americans, from air pollution to food and drugs
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The conservative-majority US Supreme Court on Friday overturned 40 years of legal precedent to weaken the power of Federal agencies, which regulate myriad issues affecting the everyday lives of Americans, from air pollution to food and drugs.
"Courts may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous," said the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.
At the heart of the matter is a 1984 ruling in Chevron v Natural Resources Defense Council, which said judges should defer to government agencies in determining a "reasonable" interpretation of the law if the language is ambiguous.
At the time, the case was a win for the administration of Republican president Ronald Reagan, who accused the country's progressive federal judges of burying corporate America under masses of unnecessary and restrictive red tape.
But the political right has since decried the ruling, saying it unfairly empowers the central government over the judiciary and means agencies can alter the meaning of statutes, depending on who is in charge.
Recent Stories
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions
CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures
Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises
More Stories From World
-
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza32 minutes ago
-
Myanmar ethnic fighters battle junta in ruby-mining hub2 minutes ago
-
Wandering cows and blaring pop: voters turn out in rural Mongolia23 minutes ago
-
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, eight injured4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing4 hours ago
-
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup4 hours ago
-
Iranians cast ballots in presidential election5 hours ago
-
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project5 hours ago
-
Jordan Bardella: the French far-right's telegenic wunderkind4 hours ago
-
Beijing willing to promote China-Peru relations to new level: Chinese president4 hours ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 mission returns with nearly two kg of rocks and soil from Moon's far side4 hours ago
-
Trump supporters celebrate, Biden faithful despair over US presidential debate4 hours ago