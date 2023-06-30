US Supreme Court Says Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Not Authorized Under HEROES Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden's plan to forgive approximately $430 billion in Federal student loans is not authorized under the legislation the administration cited as their authority, the US Supreme Court said on Friday.

The Biden administration sought to discharge $10,000-$20,000 in eligible borrowers' debt through the Higher education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003, which would cost approximately $430 billion, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate

"The HEROES Act allows the Secretary to 'waive or modify' existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the (Higher) Education Act, but does not allow the Secretary to rewrite that statute to the extent of canceling $430 billion of student loan principal," the Supreme Court said in a ruling.

The administration's debt forgiveness plan is not a waiver because it augments and expands existing provisions dramatically, the ruling said. The plan is also not a modification because it effectively constitutes the introduction of a "whole new regime," the ruling said.

The ruling reverses a previous decision by the District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and remands the case for further proceedings consistent with the Supreme Court's opinion.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the court's majority opinion, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Elena Kagan filed a dissenting opinion, in which Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined.

The Supreme Court also released a related decision on Friday, vacating and remanding a challenge to Biden's plan by respondents, who argued the administration failed to follow proper rulemaking and public comment procedures.

The respondents claimed that had the administration followed proper procedure, they could have convinced them to pursue loan forgiveness through the Higher Education Act of 1965. The court's decision regarding the lawfulness of the plan does not directly impact the respondents' ability to obtain loan relief under the HEA, the ruling said.