US Supreme Court Says Harvard, UNC Race-Based Admissions Processes Unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The US Supreme Court said on Thursday that Harvard College and the University of North Carolina (UNC) violated the US Constitution in their consideration of race as part of the student admissions process.

"The question presented is whether the admissions systems used by Harvard College and UNC are lawful under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," the Supreme Court said in a ruling. "Harvard's and UNC's admissions programs violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment."

Harvard admissions officials consider race as part of the "overall" rating of an application, the ruling said.

Harvard's admissions director claims the practice is to ensure there is not a dramatic decrease in minority admissions from prior classes, the ruling also said.

UNC similarly requires admissions officials to consider the race of an applicant as a factor in their review, the ruling added.

Nonprofit organization Students for Fair Admission (SFFA) sued Harvard and UNC, arguing that their race-based admissions processes violate US Federal and constitutional law. The Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right to equal protection under the law, banning race-based application of the law.

The goals of race-based college admissions processes are unmeasurable by the court and cannot be subjected to meaningful judicial review, the ruling said.

Colleges practicing race-based admission also fail to articulate a meaningful connection between the means they employ and the goals they pursue, the ruling said.

Colleges measure the racial composition of their classes using "plainly overbroad" categories, including failing to discern the representation of South Asian and East Asian students, the ruling said.

"Because Harvard's and UNC's admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause," the ruling added.

The Supreme Court's decision was split, with Chief Justice John Roberts authoring the opinion of the court, in which Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined. Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh also filed concurrent opinions.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor filed a dissenting opinion in the Harvard case, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, although Jackson took no part in consideration or decision of the case. Jackson also filed a dissenting opinion in the UNC case, joined by Sotomayor and Kagan.