US Supreme Court Says Murderer's Execution Can Go Ahead

Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:56 PM

The execution of a murderer whose lawyers claim is suffering from dementia can go ahead, the US Supreme Court ruled Thursday, overturning a lower court that put a stay on the process

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The execution of a murderer whose lawyers claim is suffering from dementia can go ahead, the US Supreme Court ruled Thursday, overturning a lower court that put a stay on the process.

President Donald Trump last month ordered a resumption of Federal executions after a 17-year hiatus, and the Supreme Court's decision means Wesley Ira Purkey, 68, could be the second federal inmate to be executed this week.

Purkey, of Kansas, was convicted in 2003 for the 1998 rape, murder and dismemberment of 16-year-old Jennifer Long. He was also found guilty of beating an 80-year-old woman to death with a hammer.

He had been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Wednesday at Terre Haute prison in the midwestern state of Indiana.

But Purkey's lawyers sought to prevent his execution by arguing he was mentally impaired and unable to understand why he was being put to death.

Although a District Court judge on Wednesday blocked his execution to allow for a hearing on his mental competency, this was overturned by the Supreme Court overnight, court documents showed.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death... is denied," the ruling said, paving the way for Purkey's execution to go ahead.

