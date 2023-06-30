US Supreme Court Says State Cannot Force People to Provide Services Contrary to Conscience

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The US Supreme Court said in a ruling on Friday that the state of Colorado cannot force an individual to provide goods or services that require speech contrary to their moral conscience, reversing a lower court ruling in a case involving a graphic designer who refuses to make wedding websites that defy her beliefs about marriage.

The graphic designer, Lorie Smith, filed a lawsuit to clarify a Colorado state law that prevents businesses from denying their goods and services based on race, disability or sexual orientation. Smith worried that the law could be used to compel her to create websites celebrating weddings between men and men or women and women, which she does not endorse based on her belief that marriages are between a man and a woman.

"The First Amendment prohibits Colorado from forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees," the ruling said. "The First Amendment's protections belong to all, not just to speakers whose motives the government finds worthy. In this case, Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance."

The First Amendment of the US Constitution protects five rights, among which is the right to freedom of speech.

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the opinion of the court, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor filed a dissenting opinion, in which Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined.

The decision reverses the prior ruling of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which affirmed a district court ruling that Smith was not entitled to the injunction she sought.

Smith's services qualify as "pure speech" based on its expressive nature, the majority opinion said.

"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," the majority opinion said.

The dissenting opinion instead argues that an act of discrimination is not protected under the First Amendment. The US Constitution contains no right to "refuse service to a disfavored group," the dissenting opinion said.

A business that chooses to sell to the public assumes a duty to serve the public without "unjust" discrimination, the dissenting opinion said.

"The lesson of the history of public accommodations laws is altogether different. It is that in a free and democratic society, there can be no social castes. And for that to be true, it must be true in the public market," the dissenting opinion added.

The majority opinion threatens to "balkanize" the market and allow the exclusion of other groups from services, according to the dissenting opinion.