US Supreme Court Says State of Louisiana Must Add New Majority-Black Voting District

The US state of Louisiana must redraw its map of congressional districts to create a second district with a majority-black population, the US Supreme Court said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The US state of Louisiana must redraw its map of congressional districts to create a second district with a majority-black population, the US Supreme Court said on Monday.

The Supreme Court issued an order dismissing the writ of certiorari as "improvidently granted" and vacating a stay placed last year on a lower court's order to redistrict.

"This will allow the matter to proceed before the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for review in the ordinary course and in advance of the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana," the order said.

The court case stems from challenges to a congressional map passed last year by Louisiana's state legislature, which formed only one majority-black district out of the state's six total congressional districts.

The Supreme Court's order allows lower court proceedings to resume. The Fifth Circuit was previously set to review a lower court's ruling that said that Louisiana's map likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court also struck down a congressional map drawn by Alabama's state legislature, which appeared designed to dilute the power of black voters by dividing them into majority-white districts, in violation of the Voting Rights Act.