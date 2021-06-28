US Supreme Court Sends Case of Man Who Died in Police Custody Back to Lower Appeals Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The excessive force lawsuit filed on behalf of Nicholas Gilbert, a man who died while in police custody, has been sent back to the lower courts for reconsideration, the US Supreme Court announced in their order list on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The excessive force lawsuit filed on behalf of Nicholas Gilbert, a man who died while in police custody, has been sent back to the lower courts for reconsideration, the US Supreme Court announced in their order list on Monday.

Gilbert was arrested for trespassing by the St. Louis Police Department in December of 2015, after which he was placed in a holding cell where he attempted to commit suicide. Officers intervened and attempted to restrain Gilbert, who resisted, so they eventually put him in hand and wrist cuffs, placed him in a prone position on the ground, and had an officer apply pressure to the back of his torso.

After 15 minutes in the position, Gilbert stopped moving and officers found no pulse. He was transported to the hospital shortly afterwards, where he was pronounced dead. Gilbert's parents sued the city of St. Louis, alleging that excessive force had been used against their son.

The District Court ruled in favor of the officers, arguing that they never violated a constitutional right that was clearly established at the time of the incident. The Eighth Circuit then affirmed the judgment in favor of the officers, but on different grounds, holding that the force applied against Gilbert by officers was not unconstitutionally excessive force.

Today, however, the Supreme Court sent the case back to them with instructions to more carefully consider it.

"We express no view as to whether the officers used unconstitutionally excessive force or, if they did, whether Gilbert's right to be free of such force in these circumstances was clearly established at the time of his death. We instead grant the petition for certiorari, vacate the judgment of the Eighth Circuit, and remand the case to give the court the opportunity to employ an inquiry that clearly attends to the facts and circumstances in answering those questions in the first instance," the Supreme Court wrote in a Per Curiam order.

The Justices argued that the lower courts failed to analyze, or characterized as insignificant, evidence regarding Gilbert's resistance and the use of force policies issued to St. Louis police officers. Particularly, the fact that Gilbert was already handcuffed and shackled when officers placed him in a prone position, that officers kept him in the position for 15 minutes, and that the city instructs its officers that pressing down on the back of a prone subject can cause suffocation, instead recommending that officers get detainees off their stomach as soon as they are handcuffed because of that risk.