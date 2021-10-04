UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Sends Legal Challenge To Trump Border Wall Back To Lower Courts - Filing

The US Supreme Court returned a legal challenge to former President Donald Trump's border wall to the lower courts for further review after the circumstances changed under the new Biden administration, a court filing revealed on Monday

"PRESIDENT OF US, ET AL. V. SIERRA CLUB, ET AL. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to direct the District Court to vacate its judgments," the court filing said. "The District Court should consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case.

Last year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Trump v. Sierra Club case in which the Trump administration was challenged for using $2.5 billion in defense allocated funds to construct wall on the US southern border. In August 2020, the Supreme Court declined to halt border wall construction that was being funded with funds diverted from the Defense Department.

However, circumstances changed after President Joe Biden came into office in January and halted all border wall construction that was underway under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, illegal border crossings have increased to record levels, including by 208,000 migrants last month.

