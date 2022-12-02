(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The US Supreme Court scheduled a hearing in February to review President Joe Biden's student loan relief program, a court filing revealed.

"Consideration of the application to vacate injunction presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court is deferred pending oral argument. The application to vacate injunction is also treated as a petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment, and the petition is granted on the questions presented in the application. The Clerk is directed to establish a briefing schedule that will allow the case to be argued in the February 2023 argument session," the court said on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hold a hearing to review the case, adding that the relief program is legal and supported by careful analysis conducted by the Biden administration's lawyers.

Student loan payments will remain paused while the Supreme Court resolves the case, Jean-Pierre added.

In September, six states challenged the Department of education's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt depending on a borrower's circumstances. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the states' request for a universal injunction on implementing the plan pending appeal of the case.