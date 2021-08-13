US Supreme Court Sides With New York Landlords, Blocks State Eviction Ban - Court Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The US Supreme Court blocked New York's eviction moratorium because it violates landlords' due process of law, a court document revealed.

The Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision said New York's eviction moratorium violates the Court's longstanding teaching that no man can be a judge in his own case, in accordance with the Due Process Clause, court documents said after the ruling on Thursday.

The moratorium prohibits New York landlords from legally challenging tenants who claim financial hardship in order to avoid eviction.

The eviction moratorium is slated to expire on August 31, according to court documents.